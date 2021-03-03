Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its target price upped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VCEL. TheStreet raised Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stephens started coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Get Vericel alerts:

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $46.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,679,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. Vericel has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $53.98.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Vericel by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vericel by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,229,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,774,000 after buying an additional 19,643 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Vericel by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Vericel by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 598,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,088,000 after purchasing an additional 13,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Vericel by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 38,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.