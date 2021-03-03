Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Position Reduced by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,155 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.06% of Verisk Analytics worth $20,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,409,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,484,983,000 after purchasing an additional 103,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,938,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,754,000 after purchasing an additional 30,793 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,277,047,000 after purchasing an additional 233,803 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,095,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,364,000 after purchasing an additional 43,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,749,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,585,000 after purchasing an additional 385,812 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

NASDAQ VRSK traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $165.55. 14,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,870. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.61 and a 52-week high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

VRSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $237.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.75.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.