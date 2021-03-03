Veritiv Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:VRTV)

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,964 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 8,882% compared to the typical daily volume of 33 call options.

NYSE VRTV traded up $10.33 on Wednesday, hitting $35.53. 8,789,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,877. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.75. Veritiv has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $564.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.56 and a beta of 2.03.

Get Veritiv alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Veritiv by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Veritiv by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Veritiv by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

VRTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Veritiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions. The Facility Solutions segment sources and sells cleaning, break-room, and other supplies, such as towels, tissues, wipers and dispensers, can liners, commercial cleaning chemicals, soaps and sanitizers, sanitary maintenance supplies and equipment, safety and hazard supplies, and shampoos and amenities.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.