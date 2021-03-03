Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,528 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Capital Management LP raised its position in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.12. The stock had a trading volume of 639,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,631,818. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $228.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

