Verso (NYSE:VRS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verso (NYSE:VRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verso Corporation makes printing papers used primarily in commercial printing, media and marketing applications, including magazines, catalogs, books, direct mail, corporate collateral and retail inserts. Their specialty papers are used primarily in label and converting, flexible packaging and technical paper applications. They also produce market kraft pulp, which is used to manufacture printing and writing paper grades and tissue products. Verso is headquartered in Miamisburg, Ohio, with a Technical Center in Biron, Wisconsin; seven paper mills in Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin; and more than 30 distribution centers and warehouses strategically located across the country. “

Verso stock opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. Verso has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.19. The stock has a market cap of $416.14 million, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is presently -210.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Verso by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Verso by 465.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Verso by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Verso during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Verso during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

