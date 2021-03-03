VIBE (VIBE) Hits One Day Volume of $22,944.00

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $22,944.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VIBE has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One VIBE token can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00059040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $400.00 or 0.00775644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00007781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00027462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00032460 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00062180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00045152 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a token. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VIBE Token Trading

