Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 797 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter valued at $251,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.91.

NYSE SKT opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.90 and a beta of 2.10. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average is $9.40.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. Research analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.1775 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.28%.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

