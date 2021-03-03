Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $237,000 Stock Position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 263.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 9,174 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 29,666 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WOW opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.22. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 62.76 and a beta of 1.60.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.68 million. As a group, research analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WOW shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

