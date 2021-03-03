Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 97.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,185,198 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Assembly Biosciences worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,361,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 14.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,181,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,430,000 after purchasing an additional 152,492 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,136,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 686,545 shares in the last quarter. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $7,398,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Sunday. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a market cap of $190.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.61. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $27.84.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

