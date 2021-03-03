Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Duluth as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Duluth by 343.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duluth in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLTH opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.85. The stock has a market cap of $418.68 million, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Duluth had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $135.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

