Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 61.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,964 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 103,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 46,074 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $54,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $24.15. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 71.50, a P/E/G ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.40.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.35). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

