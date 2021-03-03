Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in B2Gold by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,799,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,286 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in B2Gold by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,933,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,595,000 after purchasing an additional 120,902 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in B2Gold by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 455,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 125,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BTG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

B2Gold stock opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

