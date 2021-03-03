Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $220,000 in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,893 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Nutanix by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,879,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,042,000 after purchasing an additional 164,696 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Nutanix by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,873,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,581,000 after purchasing an additional 168,100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Nutanix by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,650,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,600,000 after purchasing an additional 116,127 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Nutanix by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,582,000 after purchasing an additional 216,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avory & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,191,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $154,840.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 7,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $240,073.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,952.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,380 shares of company stock worth $2,567,785 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

NTNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.86. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $35.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.97.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

