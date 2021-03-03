Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,231 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMO. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.9% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 97,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,094,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,550,000 after acquiring an additional 881,752 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC raised Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.39.

BMO opened at $85.07 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The stock has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.16 and its 200-day moving average is $69.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8402 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.