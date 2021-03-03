Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares (NASDAQ:VINP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares (NASDAQ:VINP) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 59.71% from the company’s current price.

VINP has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of VINP stock opened at $16.28 on Monday. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $19.46.

About Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and financial advisory. Its financial advisory business focuses primarily on pre-IPO and mergers and acquisition advisory services for Brazilian middle-market companies.

