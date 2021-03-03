Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

NYSE NCZ traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.08. The stock had a trading volume of 32,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,637. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.65. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $5.33.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

