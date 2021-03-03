Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Lifted by American Money Management LLC

American Money Management LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,025 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 2.1% of American Money Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 78.6% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 16,631 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.7% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 24,960 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Visa by 43.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,549 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.64.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.41. The stock had a trading volume of 53,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,213,998. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $220.53. The company has a market capitalization of $422.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.29.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.