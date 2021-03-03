Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC) Short Interest Down 76.0% in February

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the January 28th total of 14,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VMAC opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. Vistas Media Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vistas Media Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 59,434 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Profile

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

