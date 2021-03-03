Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VST. Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vistra from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.35. Vistra has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $7,042,626.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James A. Burke purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $310,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,170 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VST. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Vistra by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Vistra by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 820.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

