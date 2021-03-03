Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VST. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vistra from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

VST stock opened at $16.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $7,042,626.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,213.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,170. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vistra by 162.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 820.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 63.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

