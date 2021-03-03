Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.31 and last traded at $15.33. Approximately 644,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 381,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

Several analysts have issued reports on VVNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.29.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.36 and a beta of 0.41.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 4th quarter worth about $3,488,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 4th quarter worth about $513,000. Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 4th quarter worth about $1,038,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 28,170 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

