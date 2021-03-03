VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Short Interest Update

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 405.6% from the January 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 161,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in VOC Energy Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 22,822 shares during the period. 4.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

NYSE VOC traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $3.00. 54,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,720. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13. VOC Energy Trust has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0638 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2019, its underlying properties had interests in 475.9 net producing wells and 52,233.0 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 5.7 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.