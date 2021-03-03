Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VLPNY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

Voestalpine stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.32. 115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average is $6.31. Voestalpine has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Voestalpine had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Equities analysts expect that Voestalpine will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.