Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €219.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €219.00 ($257.65) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VOW3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €183.00 ($215.29) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €185.75 ($218.53).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €176.88 ($208.09) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €161.91 and its 200-day moving average is €147.50. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69. Volkswagen AG has a 52-week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52-week high of €175.48 ($206.45).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

