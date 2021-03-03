Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Upgraded to Sell by AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

VWAGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Volkswagen from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average is $19.27. The company has a market capitalization of $119.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

