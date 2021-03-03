Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Shares Gap Down to $6.23

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.23, but opened at $5.86. Voyager Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 67,800 shares traded.

VYGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Oppenheimer cut Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $212.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $90,018.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,754.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,360.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,392,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,253,000 after purchasing an additional 692,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2,116.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after buying an additional 684,008 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 27,328.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 399,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 398,450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 258,834 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 75,757 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

