Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.20 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vroom updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.68–0.61 EPS.

VRM stock traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,869,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,622. Vroom has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.29.

Get Vroom alerts:

In other Vroom news, CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 21,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $1,123,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,430.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,336,888 over the last 90 days.

VRM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vroom in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Vroom in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.62.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.