Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO) Short Interest Update

Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 178.6% from the January 28th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:VYCO opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. Vycor Medical has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15.

Vycor Medical Company Profile

Vycor Medical, Inc designs, develops, and markets neurological medical devices and therapies in the United States and Europe. The company provides non-invasive rehabilitation therapies for those who have vision disorders resulting from neurological brain damage that caused by a stroke. It operates in two segments, Vycor Medical and NovaVision.

