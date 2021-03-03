W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Sets New 52-Week High at $72.40

Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.40 and last traded at $72.28, with a volume of 8920 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.48.

WRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 19.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 16.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

