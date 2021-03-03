Warburg Research Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €83.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KGX has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kion Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €71.42 ($84.02).

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €76.82 ($90.38) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($96.26). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €73.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €72.41.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

