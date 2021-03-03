Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.35 and last traded at $37.41. Approximately 658,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 838,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.47.

WMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.06.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average is $32.96.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%.

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $17,289,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $181,116,657.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 23,908.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. 15.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

