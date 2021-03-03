Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Shares Up 6.6%

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) shot up 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.29 and last traded at $10.03. 579,741 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 577,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WVE. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81. The company has a market cap of $522.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WVE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 557.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 654.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 46,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

