Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CarGurus (CARG)

2/17/2021 – CarGurus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/12/2021 – CarGurus was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

2/12/2021 – CarGurus had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

2/12/2021 – CarGurus had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – CarGurus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

1/27/2021 – CarGurus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/25/2021 – CarGurus had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $33.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – CarGurus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.70.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. Analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $174,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 103,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $261,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,320.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,619 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,934 in the last ninety days. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CarGurus by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter valued at $296,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in CarGurus by 6.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 88,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CarGurus by 211.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 14,443 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus during the third quarter valued at $379,000. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

