Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Welbilt, Inc. designs, manufactures and supplies food and beverage equipment for foodservice market. It operates primarily in Americas, Europe and Asia. The company brands includes Cleveland(TM), Convotherm(R), Delfield(R), fitkitchen(SM), Frymaster(R), Garland(R), Kolpak(R), Lincoln(TM), Manitowoc Ice(R), Merco(R), Merrychef(R) and Multiplex(R). Welbilt Inc., formerly known as Manitowoc Foodservice Inc., is based in New Port Richey, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $8.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welbilt currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

WBT stock opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17. Welbilt has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.50 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $320.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Welbilt will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBT. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,868,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 778.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,296,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,260 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 374.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,426,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,312 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,848,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

