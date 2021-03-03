Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Shares Up 5.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) shot up 5.1% on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $8.50 to $17.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Welbilt traded as high as $16.86 and last traded at $16.79. 1,807,044 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 1,363,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

WBT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Welbilt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,525,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,732,000 after acquiring an additional 700,640 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Welbilt by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,645,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,520,000 after purchasing an additional 872,047 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Welbilt by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,226,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,984,000 after purchasing an additional 906,176 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Welbilt by 9.2% during the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,478,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,590,000 after purchasing an additional 375,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,868,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.50 and a beta of 1.99.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $320.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Welbilt’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Welbilt (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

