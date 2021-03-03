Wells Fargo & Company Increases Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $82.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on C. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.79.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $68.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.53 and a 200-day moving average of $54.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $143.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $69.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

