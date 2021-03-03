Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 19,462 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 994,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,462 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $118,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DRI. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 46.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 61,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 74.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 18,541 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 130.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.56.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $332,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,455 shares of company stock valued at $13,205,994. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $138.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $140.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

