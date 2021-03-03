Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 234,530 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,267,732 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 234,530 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $134,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 75,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 9,732 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil stock opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.43. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $17.32. The company has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on América Móvil in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

About América Móvil

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

