Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $112.71 Million Stock Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,039,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 216,214 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Silgan were worth $112,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 77,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 23,136 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $909,235.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,033,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,684,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLGN stock opened at $39.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.78. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $40.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

SLGN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.10.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

