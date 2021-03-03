Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $124.67 Million Stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,323,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 128,189 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in KT were worth $124,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in KT by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KT in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in KT by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in KT by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in KT in the third quarter worth $362,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on KT. Zacks Investment Research lowered KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised KT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

KT stock opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.84. KT Co. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.53.

KT (NYSE:KT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KT Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

