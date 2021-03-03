Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 738,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.09% of Advance Auto Parts worth $116,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 239.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAP. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.23.

AAP opened at $164.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.58 and its 200-day moving average is $156.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.33 and a twelve month high of $177.92.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

