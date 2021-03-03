Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 513,641 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,468,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513,641 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 3.45% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $139,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 636,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,574,000 after purchasing an additional 31,899 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth $371,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

HAIN opened at $41.64 on Wednesday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.25. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 160.13 and a beta of 0.89.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAIN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.85.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.