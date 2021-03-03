WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) will report $151.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WesBanco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $156.30 million and the lowest is $147.29 million. WesBanco reported sales of $148.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full year sales of $589.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $587.93 million to $591.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $586.36 million, with estimates ranging from $562.22 million to $596.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.14 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WSBC shares. Stephens cut WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on WesBanco in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood lowered WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

NASDAQ:WSBC traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.94. 266,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,405. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average is $27.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $34.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,062. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $67,322.04. Insiders sold 12,084 shares of company stock valued at $367,410 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth about $19,645,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 412,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,369,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

