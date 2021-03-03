WESCAP Management Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,740 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rempart Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,781,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 292,102 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $52,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 74,859 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 175,399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,765,000 after purchasing an additional 43,357 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its position in The Walt Disney by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 40,629 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.55. 119,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,460,278. The company has a market capitalization of $353.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.21 and its 200-day moving average is $151.54. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $200.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,289,973 shares of company stock valued at $234,424,737 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Argus raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

