WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Trading Up 6.9%

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) shares were up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $86.50 and last traded at $85.85. Approximately 517,232 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 539,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.28.

A number of analysts have commented on WCC shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wolfe Research raised WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.89.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.36.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.10). WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $320,563.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,658 shares in the company, valued at $215,111.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $51,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,211.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in WESCO International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,414,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,545,000 after purchasing an additional 201,596 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 380,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,901,000 after acquiring an additional 167,807 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 53.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 476,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,983,000 after acquiring an additional 165,309 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 7,750.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 135,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 163,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 99,507 shares in the last quarter.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

