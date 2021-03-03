Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Short Interest Down 52.2% in February

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the January 28th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 795.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDO stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,325. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.56. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $18.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

