Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) PT Raised to C$2.25 at Scotiabank

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WEF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.75 to C$1.85 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.70 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.96.

TSE:WEF remained flat at $C$1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday. 326,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,021. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Western Forest Products Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.58 and a 1 year high of C$1.75. The stock has a market cap of C$641.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55.

About Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO)

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

