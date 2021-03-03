Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,684 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Comerica Bank lifted its position in General Mills by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 162,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,057,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in General Mills by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,586,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,563,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in General Mills by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 311,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,244,000 after buying an additional 5,582 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $55.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.63. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The firm has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

