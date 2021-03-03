Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:COPX opened at $37.88 on Wednesday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $41.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.88.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

