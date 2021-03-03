Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,353,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,649,000 after buying an additional 61,476 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 584,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,310,000 after buying an additional 159,067 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,402,000 after buying an additional 8,199 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 216,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after buying an additional 19,450 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 196,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after buying an additional 27,746 shares during the period.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $53.22 on Wednesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $54.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.80.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

